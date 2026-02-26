Lightning, Hurricanes clash for Eastern Conference lead in Raleigh

The Lightning picked up where they left off before the Olympic break with a 4-2 win over Toronto at Benchmark International Arena on Wednesday night.

Nikita Kucherov scored his 30th goal of the season, giving him nine 30-goal campaigns in his Tampa Bay career. His two assists give him 701 for his career, adding to his franchise record.

The teams are neck-and-neck for the most points in the Eastern Conference, with the Bolts at 80 and the Panthers at 78.

Carolina is 8-0-2 in their last ten games. Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho pace the Hurricanes with 25 goals and 57 points, respectively.

Tampa Bay Lightning (38-14-4)

vs.

Carolina Hurricanes (36-15-6)

When: Thursday at 7 p.m.

Where: Lenovo Center - Raleigh, NC

Coverage for tonight's game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.



Share Your Story with Kevin



Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

Contact Kevin Lewis First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.