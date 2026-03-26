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Lightning searching for their fifth win in six games back home against Seattle

Kraken 3-26
WFTS
Kraken 3-26
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning are searching for their fifth win in six games as they play the second game of their seven-game homestead. Forward Jake Guentzel scored his 300th career goal in Tuesday’s 6-3 win over Minnesota. He’s the 8th active, American-born player to hit the 300 mark. Darren Raddysh tallied his 20th goal of the season, tying Victor Hedman and Dan Boyle for most goals in a single season by a defenseman.

The Kraken are on the outside, looking in, regarding the playoffs. They have 12 regular-season games to go. They’ve lost four straight games.

Seattle Kraken (31-29-10)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (44-21-5)

When: Thursday, 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.

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