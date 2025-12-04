Lightning sign defenseman Ryan McDonagh to three-year contract extension

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning signed defenseman Ryan McDonagh to a three-year contract extension worth an average annual value of $4.1 million, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced on Thursday.

McDonagh has played in 364 career games with the Bolts, recording 27 goals and 136 points with a plus-118 rating.

Compared to all defensemen in Lightning franchise history, he ranks second for plus/minus and blocked shots (707), fourth for takeaways (143), sixth for assists (109) and points, seventh for goals, eighth for hits (348), and ninth for games played. He led the NHL for plus/minus last season with a plus-43.

The two-time NHL All-Star has played in 1,025 career NHL games between the Lightning, Nashville Predators and New York Rangers. Among all active NHL defensemen, he ranks first for career plus/minus (+290), third for blocked shots (2,037), ninth for takeaways (521), and 13th for games played.

McDonagh is also one of just three American-born players in NHL history to record 2,000 career blocked shots, trailing only John Carlson (2,133) and Ryan Suter (2,043) for the all-time lead.

The defenseman was originally drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2007 NHL Draft and later acquired by the Bolts in a trade with the Rangers in 2018. He was then reacquired by Tampa Bay in a trade with the Predators in 2024.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.