Lightning back at home to host the Penguins

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning had their seven-game winning streak snapped Tuesday night with a 2-1 loss against the New York Islanders.

Tampa Bay outshot New York 30-23, but the Islanders' defensive approach flattened the Bolts' attack.

The Lightning were 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. They've now erased 24 consecutive power plays.

The Bolts will be back on home ice on Thursday when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Pittsburgh has won three out of four games. Veteran center Sidney Crosby leads the attack with 18 goals and 29 points this season.

Pittsburgh Penguins (13-7-5)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (16-8-2)

Date: Dec. 4

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Benchmark International Arena

Coverage for tonight starts at 6:30 p.m. on the Spot-Tampa Bay 66. Here's how to watch.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.