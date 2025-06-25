NHL draft 2025: Tampa Bay Lightning hold no 1st round picks

TAMPA, Fla — The NHL draft will take place on Friday, but the Bolts might be waiting until day two for a first pick.

The Tampa Bay Lightning have seven picks in the NHL draft set to begin on Friday.

As of now, the Bolts have no picks in the first round and will have to wait until day two on Saturday, unless they decide to trade up.

Here are the picks the Lightning have for the 2025 draft:



Round 2 – 56 overall (from Los Angeles)

Round 4 – 127 overall (from Edmonton)

Round 5 – 151 overall

Round 7 – 193 overall (from San Jose)

Round 7 – 206 overall (from Utah)

Round 7 – 212 overall (from Minnesota)

Round 7 – 215 overall

Round 1 of the draft will start at 7 p.m., Friday, on ESPN and ESPN+. Rounds 2 through 7 will start at 12 p.m. on the NHL Network and ESPN+.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.