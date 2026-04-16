TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning’s playoff path is set with a first-round showdown against the Montreal Canadiens ahead. Diandra Loux of The Hockey News joins Tampa Bay 28 sports anchor Kevin Lewis to break down the series and what the Bolts need to do to get back to the Stanley Cup Finals.

Watch the full episode:

Bolts' first-round showdown against the Montreal Canadiens ahead



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.