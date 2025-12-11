Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lightning bounce back in a big way after hitting little bump in the road

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning bounce back in a big way after hitting little bump in the road. Kevin & Kyle discuss the Bolt's emphatic victory over the Montreal Canadiens, reveal their 3 stars of the season so far and look ahead to another Battle of Florida.

