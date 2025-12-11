TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning bounce back in a big way after hitting little bump in the road. Kevin & Kyle discuss the Bolt's emphatic victory over the Montreal Canadiens, reveal their 3 stars of the season so far and look ahead to another Battle of Florida.
Kevin and Kyle discuss the game vs Canadiens, look at standings
Kevin and Kyle reveal their 3 stars of the season so far
Kevin and Kyle react to a Fan Zone piece from LSG with a fan who loves Hedman
Kevin and Kyle look back at this day 3 years ago where the Lightning beat the Panthers, look ahead to next week's game vs Panthers
Gulfport hit-and-run survivor speaks out as her husband remains in ICU
The couple was riding electric scooters in Gulfport when a driver slammed into them and drove away.