TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning stay red-hot heading into the international break. Kevin and Kyle discuss the team’s depth stepping up and look back on what a massive success the Stadium Series was.

BOLTS KEEP WINNING STREAK ALIVE

Lightning pull off Stadium Series win

Kevin and Kyle recap the Lightning’s victory over the Buffalo Sabres and look back on the epic Stadium Series game at Raymond James Stadium

“Smack Apparel’s” Jeff Attinella joins the show

Kyle talks Bolts with Smack Apparel’s Jeff Attinella, plus how you can grab their newest shirt that’s selling fast after the Stadium Series!

Bolts fan of the week: Dobby good luck charm

