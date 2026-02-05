TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning stay red-hot heading into the international break. Kevin and Kyle discuss the team’s depth stepping up and look back on what a massive success the Stadium Series was.
BOLTS KEEP WINNING STREAK ALIVE
Kevin and Kyle recap the Lightning’s victory over the Buffalo Sabres and look back on the epic Stadium Series game at Raymond James Stadium
“Smack Apparel’s” Jeff Attinella joins the show
Kyle talks Bolts with Smack Apparel’s Jeff Attinella, plus how you can grab their newest shirt that’s selling fast after the Stadium Series!
Bolts fan of the week: Dobby good luck charm
Share Your Story with Kevin
Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.
.
Share Your Story with Kyle Burger
For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.
.
How journalists battle the rise of AI fake news
As News Literacy Week kicks off in partnership with Scripps News, Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska sat down with fact-checkers at PolitiFact to learn how they combat misinformation in the age of AI.