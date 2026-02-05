Bolts host rival Panthers at home

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning enter play Thursday with a record of 18-1-1 in their last 20 games.

Forward Nikita Kucherov has a nine-game scoring streak, tallying six goals and 18 assists in that span. Defenseman Darren Raddysh has a career-high 17 goals this season, and his goal in Tuesday’s win versus Buffalo made him the first Tampa Bay defenseman in franchise history with a goal in five consecutive games.

The Bolts are 2-1 against their in-state rivals this season, the road team winning each game.

The Panthers have lost four straight games, surrendering 16 goals in that span.

Florida Panthers (28-24-3)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (36-14-4)

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena

Pre-game coverage is on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. This is a nationally televised game.



