TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are making home ice a tough place for opponents. In this episode of Thunder Zone, Tampa Bay 28's Kyle Burger and Diandra Loux of The Hockey News break down the Bolts’ 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals, which improved Tampa Bay to 9-1-0 at home.

They also look at 20-year-old Sam O’Reilly’s first NHL goal, John Carlson’s three-assist performance against his former team and what injuries could mean for the Lightning lineup.

Watch new episodes of the Thunder Zone Podcast every Wednesday at 11:30 p.m. on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66!

Watch the full episode:

Thunder Zone 11/18: Lightning stay hot at home as Sam O’Reilly scores first NHL goal



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.