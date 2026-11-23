TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of time to turn their season around.

The Bucs fell to the Detroit Lions, 31-21, on Sunday, dropping to 3-7 on the season and extending a frustrating stretch that has seen Tampa Bay lose 14 of its last 19 games dating back to last season.

WATCH: Bucs fall to Lions as frustration grows ahead of crucial Panthers matchup

Bucs fall to Lions as frustration grows ahead of crucial Panthers matchup

With a Monday night matchup against the Carolina Panthers next, head coach Todd Bowles knows his team needs to find a way to win.

“We’ve been angry. We’re angry after every loss,” Bowles said on Monday. “Coaches are angry, players are angry. Everyone in the building is probably angry.”

Tampa Bay had an opportunity to make a statement against Detroit, but the offense once again struggled to produce enough points.

The Bucs scored a late touchdown to make it a 31-21 final, but the game was largely controlled by the Lions.

Bowles said the team has to do a better job of turning opportunities into points.

“We got to score more points,” Bowles said. “We’re shooting ourselves in the foot. We got to be able to score points to win in this league.”

The Bucs entered Sunday leading the NFL in takeaways, but the defense failed to force one against Detroit quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff threw two touchdown passes after starting cornerback Jacob Parrish left the game with a back injury.

Bowles said the injury forced Tampa Bay to make adjustments in the secondary.

“It hurts when you go down to your third corner,” Bowles said. “We make no excuses. You make this team for a reason. You got to be ready to play.”

Despite the loss, Tampa Bay remains in the NFC South race.

The Panthers lead the division at 5-5, two games ahead of the 3-7 Bucs.

The teams meet Monday night in a game that could have a major impact on the division standings.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.