Vikings DB, Tampa native Isaiah Rodgers looks to build on historic performance

MINNEAPOLIS, MN — It didn't take long for Minnesota Vikings defensive back and Tampa-native Isaiah Rodgers to make history in week three versus Cincinnati.

The Blake High School grad became the first player in NFL history with an interception return for a touchdown, a fumble return for a touchdown, and two forced fumbles in the same game. Rodgers pulled it off the first half of Minnesota's 48-10 blowout of the Bengals.

"I just want to showcase who Isaiah Rodgers is and who Isaiah Rodgers can be. That’s just a shout out to guys throughout the week," Rodgers said after the game. "I think in this league you win throughout the week. It doesn’t just matter on Sunday. I think whatever the preparation throughout the week we had this week- it all just showed on Sunday."

Vikings defensive coordinator was almost at a loss for words when first describing Rodgers' performance.

"Obviously played out of this world," he said at his weekly press conference. "Those are some of the things we saw from him, from a play-making standpoint, that he had the potential to do. I’m excited for him. It’s also something we want to build on, for sure."

The 27-year-old made it to the NFL after a standout career UMass. The Indianapolis Colts drafted him in 2020, and he put together solid numbers before being suspended for the 2023 season for violating the league's policy on gambling.

The Philadelphia Eagles signed him last season, where he played a significant role in their run to the Super Bowl title. Minnesota signed him as a free agent this offseason. Despite the roller coaster ride, Rodgers said he just wants to continue living his NFL dream.

"Once I finally got my shot- whether it was year six, year ten. Whenever that time comes, I knew I was going to be the best Isaiah Rodgers I could be," he added. "I feel like today wouldn’t matter if I don’t respond next week and continue to keep going."

Tampa Bay 28 has followed his career since he was drafted, and Isaiah described his approach the same way he did before he even played a down in the pros.

"Just trying to make plays," he said with a smile. "Just trying to have fun. Just love the game and enjoy it."

Rodgers and the Vikings have a busy couple of weeks ahead. They'll travel to Ireland to face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and then they head to England for a week five match-up with the Cleveland Browns in London.



Share Your Story with Kevin



Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

Contact Kevin Lewis First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.