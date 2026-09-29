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Newly refurbished mom and baby room opens at Benchmark International Arena

The goal of the new mom &amp; baby room was to make events and game days feel more accessible for families.
Benchmark International Arena opens nursing room
Newly refurbished mom and baby room opens at Benchmark International Arena
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TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning said it has refurbished the mom and baby room at Benchmark International Arena.

The room includes a private nursing room and a lounge-style area where parents can care for babies and watch the game on a television.

“As the Tampa Bay Lightning’s official health and wellness partner, AdventHealth is excited to support a space that helps mothers and caregivers feel cared for, comfortable and included,” said Nate Harvey, senior manager of strategic partnerships for AdventHealth.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.

Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.

20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

Latest Hillsborough County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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