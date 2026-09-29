Brian Engblom from the Lightning broadcast team talks about new season on DPL

TAMPA, Fla. —
- We are just days away from the puck dropping on the start of the NHL regular season.
- The Tampa Bay Lightning start the season on the road against the New York Rangers on October 1.
- Lightning TV color analyst who gives hockey expertise during the games, Brian Engblom, joined Denis Phillips on DPL to talk about the upcoming season.
- The Bolts' first game of the season will be broadcast on both Tampa Bay 28 and The Spot Tampa Bay 66. Puck drops at 7 p.m.
Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.
The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.
Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million
The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.
20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million