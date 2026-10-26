Tampa International Airport braces for World Series crowds as fans arrive for Games 3, 4 and 5

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport is ready to see an influx of passengers coming through for the World Series.

The airport's World Series projections show a higher-than-normal passenger count of 78,000 people coming through on Sunday and another 79,000 arriving Monday.

WATCH: Tampa International Airport braces for World Series crowds as fans arrive Games 3, 4 and 5

Tampa International Airport braces for World Series crowds as fans arrive Games 3, 4 and 5

Here are the World Series projections provided by TPA:

Wed 10/21: 57,358

57,358 Thu 10/22: 63,688

63,688 Fri 10/23: 68,632

68,632 Sat 10/24: 61,024

61,024 Sun 10/25: 78,258

Mon 10/26: 79,256

Tue 10/27: 51,964

51,964 Wed 10/28: 56,790

Among those travelers is Rick Gordon, Tampa Bay 28 anchor Nadeen Yanes spoke with in Milwaukee as he waited to board his flight to Tampa late Sunday night. A lifelong Brewers fan, Gordon also bought a second home in Dunedin two years ago.

Courtesy: Rick Gordon

He's coming to Games 3 and 4 at the Tropicana Field with his son. Gordon survived colon cancer in 2022, and his son survived a head-on car crash a year and a half later. These next few games mean so much to both of them.

"Life is precious and we are living it to the fullest and the fact this world series came together the way it did in my two US cities and the brewers and the rays and my son and it's my birthday tomorrow it's our 20th stadium we haven't been to the Trop you pick it all of it," Gordon said.

This will be the 20th ballpark Rick and his son are visiting together. It's their first time at the Trop, and Game 3 is also Gordon's 56th birthday.