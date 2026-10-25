Rays vs. Brewers World Series Game 3 preview: Start time, pitching matchup and keys to win

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) — The Tampa Bay Rays will look to get back into the World Series on Monday night when they face the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 3 at Tropicana Field.

Milwaukee enters the game with a 2-0 series lead after beating Tampa Bay 5-4 in Game 2 on Saturday night.

The Rays jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning Saturday, but Milwaukee rallied and took the lead for good on Cooper Pratt's RBI single in the seventh. Tampa Bay put the tying run at third base in the ninth but could not bring him home.

First pitch for Game 3 is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern on FOX.

Starting pitchers

Tampa Bay Rays: RHP Freddy Peralta

The Rays will turn to Freddy Peralta in Game 3. The right-hander is 2-0 with a 1.08 ERA and 12 strikeouts this postseason.

Peralta will face his former team after spending the first eight seasons of his major league career with Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Brewers: LHP Robert Gasser

Milwaukee will start left-hander Robert Gasser in Game 3.

Gasser is 0-0 with a 1.00 ERA and six strikeouts this postseason. He last pitched in Game 3 of the NLCS, throwing five scoreless innings against the Dodgers.

Three storylines to watch

1. Can the Rays get back into the series?

Tampa Bay enters Game 3 trailing 2-0 in the World Series and will look to avoid falling into a three-game deficit.

The Rays came close to evening the series Saturday after taking a 4-0 lead, but Milwaukee rallied for a 5-4 win.

2. Can Peralta give Tampa Bay the start it needs?

The Rays will turn to Freddy Peralta as they try to earn their first win of the World Series.

Peralta enters Game 3 with a 2-0 record and 1.08 ERA this postseason. He will also face his former team after spending the first eight seasons of his major league career with Milwaukee.

3. Can the Rays finish after letting Game 2 slip away?

Tampa Bay showed it could build an early lead in Game 2, scoring four runs in the first inning before Milwaukee came back.

The Rays will look to turn that early offense into a complete game Monday as the series shifts to Tropicana Field.

How to watch

Game 3 begins at 8 p.m. ET Monday on FOX at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.