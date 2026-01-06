John Harbaugh leaving the Baltimore Ravens after 18 seasons as coach

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — John Harbaugh is leaving the Baltimore Ravens after 18 seasons as their coach, the Ravens confirmed Tuesday.

The Ravens posted on social media they informed Harbaugh of the decision remove him as head coach.

The move comes after the Ravens were one of the league’s most disappointing teams this season, going 8-9 and missing the playoffs after entering Week 1 as one of the Super Bowl favorites.

Baltimore’s season ended Sunday night when Tyler Loop missed a last-second field goal, allowing Pittsburgh to hold on for a 26-24 victory in the game that decided the AFC North title.