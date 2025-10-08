Kucherov, Lightning prepare for regular season opener

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning open the regular season Thursday night when they host the Ottawa Senators. It marks the end of a long offseason that saw Tampa Bay exit the playoffs in the first round for the third straight year.

Perhaps no one in the NHL puts in more work during the offseason than Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov. Kuch led the league in points for the second straight season, tallying 121. He says there's no secret potion for his success, just hard work.

"I try to play 100% every game. It comes with preparation for the game. Sleep, make sure my body feels right," the 32-year-old said. "The consistency is the key for me, and obviously the discipline. If I do that, I know the points will come. The chances that I can help my team to win is higher."

The Bolts held their final preseason practice at TGH IcePlex in Brandon. They'll have a 10:30 morning skate before tomorrow's opener against the Senators. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena.

All Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here.



Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate.

