Kucherov named NHL's First Star of the Week for second week in a row

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week for the second week in a row.

Kucherov, Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby and Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending Jan. 4.

"Three Stars of the Week presented by GEICO" is a weekly recognition program in the NHL where GEICO sponsors the announcement of the top three performing players that week.

Kucherov posted 3-7-10 in three games with the Bolts last week and helped the team extend its winning streak to seven games and move into first place in the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference.

The 32-year-old is currently fourth in the NHL with 20 goals and 39 assists through 37 appearances total this season.

This is the second week in a row Kucherov has been honored as the NHL’s First Star of the Week after receiving the honor for his performance during the week ending on Dec. 28

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.