Kucherov named one of NHL’s 'three stars' for March

Nikita Kucherov has been named one of the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of March, presented by GEICO.

He tallied 26 points in 14 games.

Despite missing two games, Kucherov recorded nine goals and 17 assists, finding the scoresheet in 11 of his appearances in March. He topped the league in assists for the month and ranked among the leaders in even-strength points, goals, and plus/minus.

Kucherov reached the 100-point milestone for the fourth straight season and sixth time overall after a four-assist performance on March 7 against Toronto. He finished the month with six multi-point games, including three with at least four points.

The 32-year-old now has 121 points in 68 games this season, placing second in the league and first in points per game.