Larkin's overtime goal lifts Red Wings past Lightning, 2-1

Paul Sancya/AP
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) stops a Detroit Red Wings left wing James van Riemsdyk (21) shot as Erik Cernak (81) defends in the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
DETROIT — Dylan Larkin scored on a breakaway 3:36 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night.

Axel Sandin-Pellikka scored his first NHL goal during the first period. It was also the first career point for the 20-year-old Swedish defenseman. Larkin assisted on Sandin-Pellikka's goal and has at least one point in each of Detroit's five games.

John Gibson made 32 saves for the Red Wings. Gibson, who was acquired in an offseason trade with Anaheim, was making his second appearance this season. He got pulled late in the second period of the Wings’ season opener after allowing five goals to Montreal.

Lightning defenseman J.J. Moser tied the game with 3:43 remaining. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 29 shots for the Lighting, who are 1-0-2 on their four-game road trip.

Both teams played without their top scorers from last season.

Tampa Bay star forward Nikita Kucherov was a late scratch due to an illness. Kucherov needs three points to reach 1,000 for his career. Detroit's Lucas Raymond missed his second consecutive game due to an upper body injury.

Sandin-Pellikka's goal came with 6:58 remaining in the first period during a delayed Lightning penalty. His shot from near the blue line beat Vasilevskiy on the stick side.

Tampa Bay didn't even have a shot on goal until 35 seconds after Sandin-Pellikka scored.

Both teams had two power plays in the second period but neither mustered a goal.

The Lightning ramped up the pressure in the third period and finally broke through on Moser's shot from the point past a screened Gibson.

