Lightning aim to tie franchise record with 11th straight win against Penguins

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The Tampa Bay Lightning can match a franchise high of 11 straight wins if they can defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

The Bolts beat Philadelphia 5-1 on Monday for their tenth consecutive win, but it came at a price. Lightning top-line center Brayden Point left the game with an apparent right-knee injury after scoring a second-period power play goal.

Nikita Kucherov, Jake Guentzel, Bradon Hagel, and Darren Raddysh each had two points in the win. Jonas Johansson stopped 19 shots.

Tampa Bay head coach Jon Cooper picked up his 600th career win.

Tampa Bay Lightning (28-13-3, 59 pts)

at

Pittsburgh Penguins (21-14-9, 51 pts)

When: Tues., Jan. 13, 7 p.m.

Where: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

The Lightning game on Tuesday will be simulcast on Tampa Bay 28.



