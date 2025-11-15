Lightning and Panthers meet for the first time this season in Sunrise

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning and Panthers meet for the first time this season Saturday in Sunrise.

The Bolts are thin on defense. Ryan McDonagh and Victor Hedman missed Wednesday’s game against the Rangers due to injury. Center Dominic James is recovering from a puck to the face on Saturday vs. Washington. Forward Jake Guentzel has a team-high 16 points, including seven goals for Tampa Bay.

Veteran Brad Marchand has at least one point in nine straight games for the Panthers, including eight goals. He leads the team with 11 goals and 20 points.

Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-2)

vs.

Florida Panthers (9-7-1)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 15

Time: 5 p.m.

Where: Amerant Bank Arena Sunrise, FL