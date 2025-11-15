Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Lightning and Panthers meet for the first time this season in Sunrise

11.15 vs Panthers
WFTS
11.15 vs Panthers
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning and Panthers meet for the first time this season Saturday in Sunrise.

The Bolts are thin on defense. Ryan McDonagh and Victor Hedman missed Wednesday’s game against the Rangers due to injury. Center Dominic James is recovering from a puck to the face on Saturday vs. Washington. Forward Jake Guentzel has a team-high 16 points, including seven goals for Tampa Bay.

Veteran Brad Marchand has at least one point in nine straight games for the Panthers, including eight goals. He leads the team with 11 goals and 20 points.

Tampa Bay Lightning (8-6-2)

vs.

Florida Panthers (9-7-1)

Date: Saturday, Nov. 15

Time: 5 p.m.

Where: Amerant Bank Arena Sunrise, FL

Florida beekeeper loses livelihood after neighbor has 20 beehives removed from his property

An 84-year-old Citrus County beekeeper is fighting to recover 20 active beehives that were taken from his property months ago, leaving him without his main source of income and removing up to 2 million bees from the local ecosystem.

Florida beekeeper loses livelihood after neighbor has 20 beehives removed from his property

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.