Rowdies ready for playoff run

TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Rowdies begin their playoff run Friday night when they host Miami FC at Al Lang Stadium, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

The Rowdies earned home-field advantage throughout the playoffs after a standout regular season that produced 18 wins and 61 points — good enough to claim the Players' Shield, given to the team with the best record in the regular season. But that accomplishment means little now, as Tampa Bay turns its attention to the playoffs, where it's always a one-game season.

The approach in the postseason is going to look a lot like what the team did all year. The Rowdies played good offense and defense all season, and that's why they're favorites to win the USL Championship.

"I think going into it, to be brave. To keep doing the things that made us successful during the regular season," head coach Dominic Casciato said after Thursday's training session. "That's who we are. We can't change that. Basically, a new season. Four games we have to try and lift the trophy. For us, the mentality has to be the same. We have to be brave. We have to get after it and take the game to the opposition."

The Rowdies had 22 new players on the roster this season. The secret to getting everyone moving in the same direction was the daily challenge of getting this team back to competing at the highest level.

"Every day it's been super-competitive. When you have that competitive environment, really good things are going to happen," forward Russell Cicerone explained. "You're going to get the best out of your players. We have a lot of the best players. When that happens, everything clicks and you're going to be at the top."

Tampa Bay posted a team-record 16 shutouts this season, with 13 of those belonging to goalkeeper Jahmali Waite. But Waite is the first one to say that piling up clean sheets is a collective effort.

"It's just constant communication and making sure everyone's switched on at all times," he said. "You've got a lot of guys back there with experience. So, that helps a lot. Guys just want to get clean sheets and eventually that's what wins games. We've gotta keep buying into that."

The Rowdies are 2-2-0 vs. Miami FC in all competitions this season.