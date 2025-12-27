Lightning back on the ice against Panthers after holiday break

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning are back on the ice following the holiday break and hope to keep the two-game winning streak alive.

The Bolts head to Sunrise to take on the in-state rivals, the Florida Panthers. Tampa Bay and the Panthers are both coming off wins before the break and sit at 20 wins on the season.

Tampa Bay Lighting (20-13-3)

vs.

Florida Panthers (20-14-2)

When: Saturday, Dec. 27

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Amerant Bank Arena

Coverage starts on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 at 6:30 p.m. Here's how to watch.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.