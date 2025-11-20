Lightning injury update: Hedman placed on IR, Paul to make season debut

TAMPA, Fla. — Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper said team captain Victor Hedman will be out "probably a couple more weeks," according to Lightning beat writer Benjamin Pierce.

Hedman was named captain in September of 2024 and is the first Lightning defenseman to play 1,000 games in the NHL.

He joined the Lightning in the 2009-10 season and became the fifth player and first defenseman in Lightning history with 800 points in October's game against the Anaheim Ducks.

Headman has missed four games due to injury so far this season and was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 20.

Pierce also said Cooper confirmed fans will see the season debut of forward Nick Paul for the Bolts during Thursday night's game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Paul joined Tampa Bay in the 2021-22 season and played 76 games during his fourth season with the Bolts in 2024-25, when he was plus-13 and scored three game-winning goals.

Paul underwent surgery a the beginning of training camp this season and was placed on injured reserve until Nov. 20.