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Lightning look to even series against Montreal in pivotal Game 4 on Sunday

The Bolts and Canadiens have played three straight overtime games to open their first round playoff series.
4-26 CANADIENS GAME 4.png
WFTS
4-26 CANADIENS GAME 4.png
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MONTREAL — The Lightning trail the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in their first round, best-of-seven playoff series.

Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel has four goals and an assist through the first three games of the series. Jake Guentzel has five assists, but he has yet to tally a goal. Nikita Kucherov has one goal and three assists for the Bolts so far.

The first three games of the series all went to overtime, with Montreal taking Game 3 Friday night, 3-2. It's the first time in Lightning playoff history they've played three straight overtime games.

Defenseman Lane Hutson has two goals for Montreal, including Friday's game-winner in overtime.

Andrei Vasilevskiy saved 26 of the Canadiens' 29 shots in Game 3. Tampa Bay managed just 17 shots against Montreal goaltender Jakub Dobes, as the Bolts look to even the series on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Lightning

vs.

Montreal Canadiens

Eastern Conference Playoffs – Game 4

When: Sunday, April 26 at 7 p.m.

Where: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Watch Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. Game 4 coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens

Round 1 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule

Watch on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66

GAME 1 | April 19F/OTGAME 2 | April 21F/OT
Montreal4Montreal2
Tampa Bay3Tampa Bay3
GAME 3 | April 24 F/OTGAME 4 | April 26 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay3Tampa Bay
Montreal2Montreal
GAME 5 (if necessary) | April 29 TBDGAME 6 (if necessary) | May 1 TBD
MontrealTampa Bay
Tampa BayMontreal
Game 7 (if necessary) | May 3 TBD
Montreal
Tampa Bay

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Pete over unrecorded water pipelines

An Odessa man lost his legal battle against the city of St. Petersburg today after a jury ruled that two massive water mains buried under his property can remain.

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Petersburg over unrecorded water pipelines

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Pete over unrecorded water pipelines

An Odessa man lost his legal battle against the city of St. Petersburg today after a jury ruled that two massive water mains buried under his property can remain.

Homeowner loses decade-long legal battle against St. Petersburg over unrecorded water pipelines

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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