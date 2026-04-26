Lightning look to even series against Montreal in pivotal Game 4 on Sunday

MONTREAL — The Lightning trail the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 in their first round, best-of-seven playoff series.

Tampa Bay forward Brandon Hagel has four goals and an assist through the first three games of the series. Jake Guentzel has five assists, but he has yet to tally a goal. Nikita Kucherov has one goal and three assists for the Bolts so far.

The first three games of the series all went to overtime, with Montreal taking Game 3 Friday night, 3-2. It's the first time in Lightning playoff history they've played three straight overtime games.

Defenseman Lane Hutson has two goals for Montreal, including Friday's game-winner in overtime.

Andrei Vasilevskiy saved 26 of the Canadiens' 29 shots in Game 3. Tampa Bay managed just 17 shots against Montreal goaltender Jakub Dobes, as the Bolts look to even the series on Sunday.

Tampa Bay Lightning

vs.

Montreal Canadiens

Eastern Conference Playoffs – Game 4

When: Sunday, April 26 at 7 p.m.

Where: Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Watch Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. Game 4 coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Montreal Canadiens Round 1 Stanley Cup Playoffs Schedule Watch on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 GAME 1 | April 19 F/OT GAME 2 | April 21 F/OT Montreal 4 Montreal 2 Tampa Bay 3 Tampa Bay 3 GAME 3 | April 24 F/OT GAME 4 | April 26 7 p.m. Tampa Bay 3 Tampa Bay Montreal 2 Montreal GAME 5 (if necessary) | April 29 TBD GAME 6 (if necessary) | May 1 TBD Montreal Tampa Bay Tampa Bay Montreal Game 7 (if necessary) | May 3 TBD Montreal Tampa Bay

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