Lightning look to snap three-game losing streak against the Hurricanes

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning are trying to snap a three-game losing streak heading into the weekend. Tampa Bay got goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy and defenseman Ryan McDonagh back from injury, but forward Brandon Hagel is out indefinitely after suffering an upper-body injury Monday against the Florida Panthers. Forward Nikita Kucherov was listed as day-to-day after missing Thursday's game against Los Angeles due to an illness.

Carolina is first place in the Metropolitan Division. They've won five straight as they get ready for Friday night's match-up with Florida.

Carolina Hurricanes (22-9-2)

vs.

Tampa Bay Lightning (18-13-3)

When: Saturday, Dec. 20

Time: 7 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena - Tampa

Coverage starts on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66 at 6:30 p.m. Here's how to watch.



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families.

