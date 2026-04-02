TAMPA — The Tampa Bay Lightning have eight games remaining in the regular season, including tonight's home match-up with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

While the team is in a good position to clinch their ninth straight postseason berth, there is still plenty of work to be done. Technically, the Lightning could earn a playoff spot with a win tonight over Pittsburgh. The list of things that also has to happen is very long, so it's listed below*.

WATCH: Lightning move closer to playoffs

Lightning move closer to playoffs

After Tuesday's loss to Montreal, the players said they are treating the last eight games of the regular season like postseason games. They want to rise to the top of a loaded Atlantic Division and be playing their best hockey at the right time.

"I think it's a lot of fun. It's easy to get up for these games, which is always awesome," Lightning Gage Goncalves said after Thursday's practice. "It's a good division this year. So, we have to keep hammering down on our game. And usually, when we kind of play our game the way we want to the results end up in our favor."

The team also welcomed back winger Mitchell Chaffee, who was called up from Syracuse just in time for a playoff push.

"I feel like I've done this before. I've done it multiple times the last couple years. I know what to expect," Chaffee said with a smile. Obviously, ready to go tonight, and excited for the opportunity."

"It's awesome that everybody knows [Chaffee] here," Gage added. "Everybody's played with him a bunch. He's a great human being and a great guy. We're really lucky to have him here."

Usually, teams talk about just focusing on themselves late in the season, but the Lightning are also mindful of each team they will see down the stretch.

"You're trying to accumulate points in the right way. Trying to work on your own game as you get closer to April, May and June," Lightning assistant coach Jeff Halpern said Thursday. "They're all good teams in the east that you might see somewhere down the line. So, I think for us, it's just focusing on that team and what we can bring and do on our end."

Puck drop between the Lightning and Penguins is set for just after 7 p.m. at Benchmark International Arena.

*Here are the scenarios in which the Lightning can clinch a playoff spot tonight:

- A win versus the Penguins in regulation tonight AND the Flyers defeat the Red Wings in regulation. The Hurricanes defeat the Blue Jackets in regulation. The Sabres defeat the Senators in any fashion.

OR

- A win versus the Penguins in overtime AND the Flyers defeat the Red Wings in regulation. The Hurricanes defeat the Blue Jackets in regulation. The Sabres defeat the Senators in regulation.



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.