Lightning open Stanley Cup Playoffs with Game 1 matchup vs. Canadiens in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning and Canadiens are set to begin a best-of-seven opening round playoff series after splitting the regular season series 2-2. Both teams finished with 106 points.

Tampa Bay is making its ninth straight playoff appearance. Home ice has not proven to be a major advantage, however. The Lightning are 1-7 in their last eight home playoff games.

Montreal is coached by Lightning legend, Stanley Cup champion and Hockey Hall of Famer Martin St. Louis. This is his fifth season at the helm of the Habs.

The last time these two teams met in the playoffs was the 2021 Stanley Cup Final. The Bolts won the series, 4-1.

Eastern Conference Playoffs - Game 1

Tampa Bay Lightning (50-26-6)

vs.

Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10)

When: Sunday, April 19, 5:45 p.m.

Where: Benchmark International Arena

Watch Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs on The Spot - Tampa Bay 66. Game 1 coverage starts at 4:30 p.m.

The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.