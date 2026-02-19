Lightning players at the Olympics: who’s still in and who’s heading home

As the knockout rounds continue at the Winter Olympics, several Tampa Bay Lightning players remain in contention for medals while others have seen their tournament come to an end.

Still competing are Erik Cernak with Slovakia, Brandon Hagel with Team Canada, Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper leading Canada behind the bench, and Jake Guentzel with Team USA.

Already eliminated are J.J. Moser of Switzerland and Zemgus Girgensons of Latvia, both falling earlier in the tournament.