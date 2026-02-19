Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Lightning players at the Olympics: who’s still in and who’s heading home

Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning
Tampa Bay Lightning
Posted

As the knockout rounds continue at the Winter Olympics, several Tampa Bay Lightning players remain in contention for medals while others have seen their tournament come to an end.

Still competing are Erik Cernak with Slovakia, Brandon Hagel with Team Canada, Lightning Head Coach Jon Cooper leading Canada behind the bench, and Jake Guentzel with Team USA.

Already eliminated are J.J. Moser of Switzerland and Zemgus Girgensons of Latvia, both falling earlier in the tournament.

Son remembers mother who was one of four victims killed at Sarasota County home

Olga Greinert was one of four people shot and killed at a home in Sarasota County on February 10. Eldar Greinert, Olga's youngest child, recounts to Tampa Bay 28 reporter Julie Salomone the moments deputies broke the news of her death.

Teenage son remembers mother who was one of four victims killed at Sarasota County home

Latest Sports News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.