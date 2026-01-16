Lightning riding high on 11 game win streak as they get set to play the Blues

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Lightning enter play Friday riding an 11-game winning streak. That ties the franchise record set in 2020. The Bolts are an NHL-best 17-4-3 on the road this season.

Forward Nikita Kucherov had a ten-game point streak snapped Tuesday in Pittsburgh, but he delivered the game-winning goal in the shootout to keep Tampa Bay’s streak alive.

The Lightning are scoring 3.51 goals per game, good for second in the league. They’re allowing 2.56 goals per game, which is second-fewest.

The Blues' defense is tied for third in the league with five shutouts this season. Robert Thomas paces St. Louis with 11 goals and 22 assists.

Tampa Bay Lightning (29-13-3)

at

St. Louis Blues (18-21-8)

When: Fri., Jan. 16, 8 p.m.

Where: Enterprise Center, St. Louis

Pregame coverage starts at 7:30 p.m.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

Contact Kyle Burger First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.