The Tampa Bay Lightning said it is hosting Military Appreciation Night on Sunday, Nov 16, when the Bolts host the Vancouver Canucks.

Pre-game tributes at Benchmark International Arena include a Presentation of the Colors by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), an American flag displayed and held by 30 veteran volunteers from the James A. Haley VA Hospital, and a ceremonial puck drop by SOCOM Leaders and military children from Blue Star Families.

The Lightning said, Tampa Bay Sports Team Store will feature a full military-themed merchandise collection and offer a 35% discount to all military members for the evening.

Game time is 5 p.m.

Nearly all Lightning games will be broadcast live on The Spot – Tampa Bay 66 (WXPX-TV) and will also be streamed here. The Spot Tampa Bay 66 is the official broadcast partner of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Spot and Tampa Bay 28 are both owned by EW Scripps.