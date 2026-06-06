Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy wins second Vezina Trophy as NHL’s top goaltender

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has been named the winner of the 2025-26 Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL’s top goaltender as selected by league general managers.

Vasilevskiy was surprised with the trophy by Tampa police and a K-9 unit outside Benchmark International Arena.

"I'm really grateful," he told NHL.com. "Professionally, this is one of your ultimate goals, but it's all about the team. It takes a lot to have a good defensive team. I can't say enough about (my teammates), about this organization, the trainers, coaches, the fans … it's a team award."

It's his second career Vezina win and first since 2018-19. It marks his sixth time as a finalist—placing second twice and third twice—putting him alongside legendary goaltenders Martin Brodeur (nine), Patrick Roy (seven) and Dominik Hasek (six) as the only six-time Vezina finalists.

Vasilevskiy received 17 first-place votes and appeared on 28 ballots for 114 points, finishing well ahead of runner-up Ilya Sorokin of the New York Islanders (51 points) and third-place Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins (46 points).

Highlighted by a 17-0-1 run from December 20 to February 25, Vasilevskiy led the NHL in wins with 39 in 58 starts. His final record was 39-15-4, with a 2.31 goals-against average, a .912 save percentage and two shutouts, helping Tampa Bay secure its ninth straight postseason appearance.

He became the sixth goalie in NHL history to record at least nine 30-win seasons. His active run of nine consecutive 30-win campaigns trails only Brodeur’s 12 straight.

Vasilevskiy, drafted 19th overall in 2012, ranked among league leaders in games allowing two or fewer goals (T-1st, 35), goals-against average (2nd), save percentage (3rd), starts (T-3rd), minutes played (4th) and saves (10th).