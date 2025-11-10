Lightning's Jon Cooper hosts 8th annual 'Coop's Catch' benefiting pediatric cancer patients

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay Lightning players traded in their hockey sticks for fishing rods in the fight against pediatric cancer.

“As a parent, you can’t imagine going through that as a family, but what you learn about these kids is how resilient they are,” Lightning captain Victor Hedman said. “That’s a keyword we use in the locker room, too. Resiliency and how you fight back.”

Bolts head coach Jon Cooper hosted his eighth annual “Coop’s Catch for Kids” on Monday. It’s his charity fishing event that raises money for pediatric cancer research through the J5 Foundation, the Cooper family’s charitable organization.

“This is just a stark reminder of the reality of some of the hardships that kids face,” Cooper said. “We’re going to go out here, have a bunch of fun, but in the end we know what the purpose of this is for. We have heavy hearts for those in the hospital right behind us.”

With his entire roster hitting the water for a day of fishing with the families and kids they’re trying to help, they weren’t alone.

Cooper’s close friend and NBA legend Charles Barkley joined in on the fun.

Kyle Burger / WFTS Jon Cooper and Charles Barkley

“I'm inspired by these kids, but I’m here for Jon Cooper,” Barkley said. “He’s an amazing man, he’s a great friend. I’m excited. It’s really cool for Coach Cooper to take time in the middle of the season.”

It’s a special day on the water for the Lightning. The event is also a team bonding experience for the players, who get to brag about who reels in the biggest fish.

“(Anthony) Cirelli usually does well at these tournaments,” Hedman said.

“The Russians are sneaky,” Cooper added. “I’m going Kuch or Vasy. That’ll be my pick.”

The real catch is what “Coop’s Catch” is all about.

“Ten years ago, when we first started this, the dream was to make it what it is now,” Cooper said.



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

Contact Kyle Burger First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.