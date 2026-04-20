TAMPA, Fla. — New year, same story for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

For whatever reason, the Bolts have struggled on home ice during the postseason. With Monday’s game 1 loss to Montreal, the Bolts have now lost 10 of their last 11 home playoff games, and 12 of their last 13 playoff games decided in overtime.

The biggest reason for the game 1 loss was taking too many penalties, which the Canadiens turned into three power-play goals.

“I think the penalties we took we no-brain calls; the high-stick, too many men,” Lightning forward Anthony Cirelli said. “Those are ones that if you put yourself in a bad situation, you give them a chance to call them. We just have to be more disciplined in our stick-checks and be more aware out there.”

WATCH: Lightning's postseason struggles on home ice continue with game 1 loss to Montreal

Lightning's postseason struggles on home ice continue

“At the end of the day, we got to stay out of the (penalty) box,” Lightning forward Brandon Hagel added. “Keep everyone involved, number one, and number two, continue to grow our 5-on-5 game. That’s the easy part to pick apart on video, the penalty kills. I mean, they got one more guy. We believe in our penalty kill and going to continue to.”

Seven penalties and five short-handed situations in game 1.

It’s really been a problem all season. Tampa Bay led the league in penalty minutes.

“Honestly, after watching the game again, I didn’t think a whole lot happened in the game,” Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said. “If you took the power plays out, there wasn’t much. Aside from the special teams, which they won the special teams war, ultimately ended up being the game.”

The Lightning look to even the series in Game 2 on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Bolts defenseman Charle-Edourd D’Astous will be doubtful for game 2 after taking a hit in game 1.



Share Your Story with Kyle Burger



For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

Contact Kyle Burger First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.