TAMPA, Fla. — NBA star Stephen Curry’s groundbreaking UNDERRATED Golf Tour is back for its fourth season in the U.S., once again with the support of KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm. UNDERRATED Golf is a purpose-driven business endeavor with the overarching commitment to provide equity, access, and opportunity to student-athletes from every community.

Watch full report from Kevin Lewis

Local athlete chases professional golf dream

One athlete from Wesley Chapel got to experience the influence of UNDERRATED first-hand. 17-year-old Tien Do used to label himself a football and soccer player. He didn't start playing golf until the COVID pandemic paused most team sports. His parents set him up with lessons, and he fell in love with the game almost immediately. He admits that the hardest part to adjust to was the mental aspect of the game.

"Getting frustrated at times is what made me realize that this whole golf thing is a lot harder than it looks, once I tried it," he said via video chat. Do played every day for almost a year, and he entered multiple tournaments to hone his skills. The friends he made through competition ultimately led him to the UNDERRATED tour.

"A lot of my friends started playing in the Underrated Golf Tour. They sent [the information] over to me, and I checked out the website," Tien explained. "And everything looked amazing. So, I applied. I was able to play all four stops last year and this year, as well."

Curry's tour gives young players a chance to play tournament-style golf at high-level venues.

"The courses are beautiful. The competition is even better. We’re almost like a big family over there," Do added. "It’s just awesome to get together and get along with everybody."

Tien went on to say that the lessons he's learned on the course are lessons he'll carry through life.

"UNDERRATED and the game of golf have definitely helped me grow as an athlete and a person," he said. "It’s made me learn many life values and skills that I can use for a lifetime."

Do, a senior at Wesley Chapel High School, hopes to play golf in college and eventually on the PGA Tour.

Originally from Rochester, NY, Tien said he's going to this weekend's Buccaneers preseason game versus his beloved Buffalo Bills. He'll be wearing his Josh Allen jersey — the Bills MVP quarterback — who happens to be a very good golfer, himself.