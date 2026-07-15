Local powerlifter finds strength and inclusion through sports

PINELLAS PARK — This summer, more than 3,000 athletes competed at the Special Olympics national competition in Minnesota, celebrating the power of sports and inclusion.

One local Special Olympian competes year-round in multiple sports, but he's true to his first love. 21-year-old Corey Madden started powerlifting five years ago and never stopped. He said the Special Olympics have become a defining part of his life.

"I love lifting heavy weights. I love the other athletes. I just love the environment," Madden said prior to a midweek workout at Pinellas Barbell.

That environment includes a coach who pushes him to believe in himself. Powerlifting coach Tim Scholz said the relationship between athlete and coach is built on trust.

"If he knows that we believe he can do it, he believes he can do it. It's that simple with it," he explained. "When he's having a hard time struggling, it's like 'Hey, we put that weight on the bar for you. We know you can do that. Let's see it."

Scholz said the Special Olympics plays a crucial role in building mental fitness for its athletes.

"It gets them out. It gets them out in an environment where they're not different. They're just like everybody else," he added.

For Madden, the Special Olympics unlocked something he had been searching for since childhood.

"It feels like I'm part of something bigger. Something bigger than myself, which I always wanted… like ever since I was little," he said.

Corey's mother, Heatherlee Madden, has watched that transformation firsthand.

"It has just been the most wonderful thing for him," she beamed. "He had issues growing up, not always fitting in, not always being accepted. The second he found Special Olympics, he's blossomed."

Madden said he channels a mix of nerves and excitement when it's time to step onto the platform.

"I take a deep breath, and I basically do my lift. I see the expressions on everyone's face. It makes me get that adrenaline," he described. "When I lift that weight up and put it down, I know I did everything I could do. There's no better feeling."

His mother said watching him compete never gets old.

"Just to see him out there and to see him just shine. He thrives — we call it — he thrives on the platform. He's a kid that really enjoys competition," she added. "It's friendly, but he still enjoys it."

Madden's goals are straightforward.

"Becoming the best version of myself and rising to the occasion. I want to go all the way. I want to go as far as I can go."

He said the Special Olympics is about more than medals and competition.

"It's basically good for mental health and physical health. Special Olympics is a place for inclusion and acceptance."

Heatherlee Madden said she couldn't be prouder.

"He shines within Special Olympics, and it just melts my heart."



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.