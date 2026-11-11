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'Malcolm in the Middle' star turned NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz hospitalized after Daytona incident

The actor-turned-NASCAR driver was awake and alert after an incident during practice for a Veterans Day exhibition race, his team said.
NASCAR Daytona Trucks Auto Racing
Chris O'Meara/AP
Actor turned race car driver Frankie Muniz leans against his truck before qualifying for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
NASCAR Daytona Trucks Auto Racing
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DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Actor-turned-NASCAR driver Frankie Muniz was taken to a medical facility Wednesday after an incident during practice at Daytona International Speedway.

Muniz, best known for starring in the television series "Malcolm in the Middle," was preparing for the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic when the incident occurred.

Team Reaume confirmed the news in a statement posted to X on Nov. 11.

"Frankie Muniz was involved in an incident while practicing for today's Proud to Honor event at Daytona International Speedway," the team said. "He was taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation and is awake and alert."

The team said it would provide additional updates as they become available and asked fans to respect Muniz's privacy.

Muniz, 40, was scheduled to compete in Wednesday night's exhibition race alongside NASCAR driver Austin Cindric. The event honors military service members and their families.

The former child actor has spent recent years building a career in professional racing. He drives the No. 33 Ford for Team Reaume in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Muniz began competing full-time in the Truck Series in 2025 after previously racing in the ARCA Menards Series.

The extent of his injuries has not been publicly disclosed.

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