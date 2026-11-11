BELLEAIR, Fla. — Nelly Korda is chasing more than another trophy at The ANNIKA this week. The Bradenton native and world No. 1 is also helping make a young girl's dream come true.

During Wednesday's pro-am at Pelican Golf Club, Korda sported a special pair of custom-designed shoes for "Kicks For a Cause" created by seven-year-old Mary Kate Waymack, an AdventHealth patient living with brittle bone disease.

For Mary Kate, seeing one of the world's best golfers wear her artwork was an unforgettable experience.

WATCH: Nelly Korda wears special custom shoes at The ANNIKA for 'Kicks For a Cause'

Nelly Korda wears special custom shoes at The ANNIKA for Kicks For a Cause

"Really cool," she said when asked what it was like meeting Korda and seeing her wear the shoes.

Mary Kate was diagnosed with brittle bone disease when she was just three weeks old. The condition, caused by a collagen deficiency, makes her bones extremely fragile.

"Mary Kate is very fragile and she breaks bones easily because she has a collagen deficiency," her father, Bo Waymack, said.

Her mother, Jessica, says Mary Kate has endured challenges most adults never experience.

"She's incredible, she's full of joy. You would never know that she's been through things that adults never go through in their lives," Jessica said. "She's had 15 fractures, four major surgeries, she's got rods that go through the long bones of her legs. She's incredible."

Every detail on the custom shoes carries a special meaning. Rainbows, purple hearts, a Bible verse and waves represent some of Mary Kate's favorite memories.

AdventHealth Korda's Kicks For a Cause show

The waves, for example, celebrate a snorkeling adventure when she was just three years old.

"The waves are for when I was three and I snorkeled in 30 feet of water," Mary Kate explained.

The shoes also feature a medal honoring Korda's gold-medal performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Korda took time during the pro-am to hear the stories behind each design and share a special moment with her young artist.

"She designed them really well. They're super cute," Korda said.

For Mary Kate, the experience was about much more than a pair of shoes. Her condition limits many of the activities other children take for granted, including running, playing on the playground and participating in sports.

Kyle Burger / WFTS Nelly Korda

"There's a lot of things she can't participate in," Jessica said. "Having an opportunity today like this makes her feel special in ways maybe she was lacking before."

While Korda has her sights set on another milestone this week, Wednesday's experience offered a reminder that some victories happen away from the golf course.

Korda is a three-time champion at Pelican Golf Club. A fourth victory at The ANNIKA would earn her a spot in the LPGA Hall of Fame.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.