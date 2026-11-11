Lightning to host Thanksgiving food drive benefiting Feeding Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Lightning are asking fans to help feed local families during the team's annual Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday.

TAMPA, Fla. — Help us give back to neighbors in need this holiday season! Join us pregame on Ford Thunder Alley this Saturday, November 14th, for our annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. All donations will support @FeedingTampaBay and help provide food to local families for the holidays. https://t.co/SkB1I5iJ9V — Lightning Foundation (@LightningFDN) November 10, 2026

The food drive will take place before the Bolts' game against the Red Wings on Ford Thunder Alley, with all donations benefiting Feeding Tampa Bay.

The Lightning Foundation is asking fans to bring shelf-stable foods, with several items listed as especially needed.

Those items include canned vegetables and fruit, stuffing, turkey gravy, boxed mashed potatoes, packaged protein, macaroni and cheese, broths and soups, breakfast items, peanut butter and rice.

The drive is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, as part of pregame activities on Ford Thunder Alley.

Donations collected during the event will go to Feeding Tampa Bay to help provide food to local families during the holiday season.