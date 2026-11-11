Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal News

Lightning to host Thanksgiving food drive benefiting Feeding Tampa Bay

Fans can donate shelf-stable food before Saturday’s game on Ford Thunder Alley to help Tampa Bay families during the holidays.
output-onlinetools.png
Lightning Foundation
output-onlinetools.png
Posted
Add Tampa Bay 28 as a Google Preferred Source

The Tampa Bay Lightning are asking fans to help feed local families during the team's annual Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday.

The food drive will take place before the Bolts' game against the Red Wings on Ford Thunder Alley, with all donations benefiting Feeding Tampa Bay.

The Lightning Foundation is asking fans to bring shelf-stable foods, with several items listed as especially needed.

Those items include canned vegetables and fruit, stuffing, turkey gravy, boxed mashed potatoes, packaged protein, macaroni and cheese, broths and soups, breakfast items, peanut butter and rice.

The drive is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 14, as part of pregame activities on Ford Thunder Alley.

Donations collected during the event will go to Feeding Tampa Bay to help provide food to local families during the holiday season.

HOA said yes, but the CDD says no: Sun City Center homeowners ordered to remove backyard fences

For years, homeowners in one Hillsborough County neighborhood had fences around their backyards — fences that were approved by their homeowners' association. But now, another organization with government powers says some of those fences are blocking drainage easements and have to go, at the owners' expense.

Sun City Fences

Latest Local News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.