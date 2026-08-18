Mayfield, starters set to play in Bucs' only home preseason game against Chiefs

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday night in their only home preseason game, and quarterback Baker Mayfield will be on the field.

Mayfield sat out the preseason opener against the New York Jets along with most of the team's primary starters. He also did not play during the 2025 preseason, making Saturday's game his first August action in two years.

Head coach Todd Bowles said the plan is to limit Mayfield's reps.

"Typically want to get between 8-15 plays. If it's a long drive, then you have to think about getting them out," Bowles said.

Mayfield said the value of playing isn't about the physical contact.

"More the mental reps. Don't get me wrong, I love contact. I'll save that for the regular season," Mayfield said.

His focus for the game is straightforward.

"Just efficient plays. Get in there, efficient drives, no negatives. What you're looking for in the preseason is everyone getting lined up, communicating properly and no pre-snap penalties," Mayfield said.

That communication takes on added significance this season with new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson — the Buccaneers' fifth offensive coordinator in as many seasons.

Mayfield said Robinson's scheme is built to keep defenses off balance.

"I think just Zac's understanding of the run game, how to keep teams unbalanced on the defensive side of the ball, how to set things up and just the play action off the run game. You can't win in this league dropping back 50 times a game," Mayfield said.

Bowles expressed confidence in Mayfield's preparation.

"I think there are a lot of nuances to it. He's here early every morning studying. He's got it down pretty good. He has a good feel for it," Bowles said.

After Saturday, Mayfield's next game action will come in Week 1 on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. He said he likes what the team has heading into the regular season.

"You get your guys, and it's just the Bucs against everyone else and that city you're going to. I think it's a good opportunity for us against the Bengals. I think we're going to shock a lot of people this year," Mayfield said.



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.