TAMPA, Fla. — When the Tampa Bay Rays return to Tropicana Field on Friday, the left field stands will be reserved for shirtless fans.

“Tarps off, Rays up!” has become the rallying cry for the fan movement sweeping through Tropicana Field.

WATCH: Meet the Rays fans who started the viral 'Tarps Off!' craze at The Trop

Meet the Rays fans who started the viral 'Tarps Off!' craze at The Trop

It all began with two high school friends, Shawn Lukavec and Justin Fry, attending last Monday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles.

“‘Yeah, I want to go, but we should do the thing where we take our shirts off and swing them around,’” Justin said of his conversation with Shawn. “That sounded like a fun idea.”

Justin Fry Fry and Lukavec started "Tarps Off!"

Neither expected the idea to explode the way it did.

“I didn’t think it was going to catch on the first night,” Justin said. “I was amazed when there were like 10 people there. Then, a couple of minutes later, people were running over and flocking to join in.”

Since then, “Tarps Off” has spread across Major League Baseball, energizing the crowd during the Rays’ home stand against Baltimore and helping spark rallies inside The Trop.

“I always try to start chants at sporting events,” Shawn said. “At Rays games, it can be tough. But with ‘Tarps Off,’ it makes it easier for people to join in, take their shirts off, and go crazy for the players.”

Shawn Lukavec "Tarps Off!" at The Trop

The movement has even caught the attention of Rays players on social media.

Rays second baseman Richie Palacios posted that “the boys better pull up again,” while Shane McClanahan shared that he wants to see more of it.

“It’s getting them energized,” Justin said. “They’re enjoying the games more. When the crowd is into the game, I feel like they want to play better.”

Fans in left field have also started player roll calls during games.

“We were doing roll calls for Taylor Walls and Junior Caminero,” Shawn said. “They were pointing toward left field and showing recognition over there.”

When the Rays return home Friday night, the “Tarps Off” section will expand to Sections 143 and 145.

“I know at least 10 people going just to take their shirts off,” Shawn said. “Some of them aren’t even Rays or baseball fans. That’s great for baseball and for fans at The Trop. It’s something special for this season.”

The Rays are 3-0 at home since the viral craze began.

Tampa Bay Rays



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For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.

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. For Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kyle Burger, pride in our local teams goes beyond college and the pros. Sports connect us as communities and families. You can connect with Kyle to share your passion for your local athletes below.