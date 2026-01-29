NHL lays down the lines and logos for Stadium Series

TAMPA — The Lightning are just three days away from hosting the Boston Bruins in the NHL Stadium Series at Raymond James Stadium. The reality of outdoor hockey in Tampa Bay took a big step forward Thursday when crews laid down the lines and logos at the Ray J rink.

NHL has been working around the clock to transform the football stadium into a hockey venue, and everyone involved is thrilled with the progress despite the unique challenges of outdoor hockey in Florida.

Tampa Bay 28 sports reporter Kevin Lewis caught up with some of people behind the special event.

"Today's kind of the day that it all comes together. It's a full rink, now," said NHL Senior Manager of Facilities Operations Andrew Higgins. "Today's an exciting day for us. We've got another inch of ice to build, so it's still a couple of more busy days for us. We're in a great spot, ready for practice day."

The league basically won the "weather lottery" ahead of Sunday's matchup, with cool temperatures heading into the weekend and highs in the 40s for game day.

"Obviously, we didn't know what to expect," explained NHL VP of Hockey Operations Derek King. "[There was] a lot of planning leading up to this game. We're covered, right now. It's been really good with having a tent. It's allowed us to stay on schedule. Everything's gone as planned."

It's a plan that represents years of planning. Now, the league is heading into the home stretch.

"Today's really a big day for us. The ice is taking shape. We're 72 hours away from game day. Only 48 hours away from practice day," Higgins added. "We're really excited to get the teams out here and have them work on the ice, work in the ice before the game."

The final physical test will come Saturday during practice, when both teams skate their first shifts on the outdoor surface.

"It's going to be the first time someone's been on the sheet. We'll pay close attention to our temperatures, and sure everything's good for the teams," King said. "If anything does come up, we'll talk to them after. Right now, we feel pretty confident we're a really good spot for practice day."



