Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys on his Tampa roots, Buccaneers fandom and performing at the Sphere

TAMPA, Fla. — Nick Carter may be one of the biggest pop stars in the world, but he’ll always be a Tampa Bay guy at heart and a lifelong Buccaneers fan.

Carter grew up in Tampa after moving from upstate New York at age six. Long before the Backstreet Boys sold more than 130 million records and became one of the best-selling boy bands of all time, Carter was cheering from the stands at old Houlihan Stadium.

Now, while performing in the Backstreet Boys’ new residency at the Las Vegas Sphere, Carter still finds time to follow his favorite team. That includes texting with Bucs players, chatting with GM Jason Licht, and celebrating another promising season for the red and pewter.

He recently spoke with Tampa Bay 28’s Erik Waxler about his Buccaneers fandom, memories of the first Super Bowl, and what it’s like performing in one of the most high-tech venues in the world.

Waxler:

"I guess we'll start with, how far back does your Buccaneers fandom go?"

Carter:

"Oh gosh, I was raised in Tampa. I moved down from upstate New York around six years old. From six on, I was a Bucs fan, and I was there at Houlihan Stadium before I was even in the Backstreet Boys, performing at the halftime show with the cheerleaders. I had a little group with my dance troupe at Karl and DeMarco. Sandy Karl used to be the cheerleaders’ dance choreographer who was also my choreographer. A lot of that history goes really far back. When I was discovering football for the first time, I had a choice of who I wanted to support and I thought, I live here, so this is the perfect fit. I went through the creamsicle age and went all the way up to Tony Dungy when we finally made the turn. I pretty much stayed a Bucs fan my entire life, no matter where I'm at."

Waxler:

"From those early days, who were the players you really rooted for, maybe one you had a jersey for in the early days?"

Carter:

"You can actually go back and look at our "Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)" video and you'll see I'm representing the Bucs in that video with a Hardy Nickerson jersey. So it was Hardy back then. That whole Tony Dungy era was magical. That team brought the city recognition in a lot of ways when it came to sports. This was way before the Rays were even here. There really wasn't much, so I think it put Tampa on the map as a legitimate football city. I'll never forget: if you were a Bucs fan and you played Madden, you picked that defense — it was in the 80s and 90s when it came to ratings. It was the most incredible team."

Waxler:

"Do you remember that first Super Bowl win—where you were when you were watching it?"

Carter:

"I do remember where I was. I was in L.A., and I'm a bit superstitious. Everyone knew I was a huge Bucs fan and they asked why I wasn't going to the game. I said no, I wanted to be at home and watch it on TV. I felt like if I went, something might happen, like a jinx. I was in Los Angeles watching that first Super Bowl and I was over the moon. I couldn't believe it was happening. As a Bucs fan, that first Super Bowl always felt impossible, and once you get it, you can get the ball rolling as a franchise."

Waxler:

"Over the years, have you met some of the players because of your status? Any cool interactions you remember?"

Carter:

"Back in Tampa we had a charity basketball game, I believe with WFLZ at the time, and most of the guys showed up. Warren Sapp was there, dunking on everybody in his prime. I've met a lot of those guys over the years just being from Tampa."

Waxler:

"Let's talk about this year's team. A lot of people are excited—great start, some grit. It kind of starts with Baker Mayfield. Do you like what you see from Baker?"

Carter:

"Yeah. I’ve been texting Baker every now and then, just checking in. There are players I think about when I think of the Bucs core, but Baker's a Buc now, and I'll text him "great game" every now and then. This team feels different. It's two-sided: my buddies in Tampa text me that the games are anxiety-filled, but I'm not feeling that this year, and I think it's because of the defense. We stuck with a system and with Todd Bowles. People call for coaches' heads, but it takes time to reestablish a system. I'm really happy for Jason Licht for sticking with it. I'm friends with Jason; we chat all the time. Todd came in and he's doing a great job. The defense makes me feel safe in the games and I think we can close out because defense wins championships. That has always been my mindset. When it comes to football, there are players who stand out. You think about Todd Bowles and his eye for cornerbacks like Darrelle Revis, and I think he has that with Benjamin Morrison. All the other guys are stepping up. Jamel Dean took that pay cut, showed up and looks meaner out there. They drafted really well. I love the Haason Reddick pickup; that was very important. Jason told me I'd be texting him like, "You gotta get this guy, you gotta get that guy," and he said sometimes it doesn't take big money to get a good guy. He's right. Reddick looks like he'll put up double-digit sacks this year. So I think the defense looks really good."

Waxler:

"This season is the 50th anniversary. Any memories of a play or game that were especially meaningful to you, not counting the Super Bowls?"

Carter:

"I'm a big Derrick Brooks fan. I always think about that interception in the Super Bowl — those plays get you to the big dance and that stand out. I also think Bucky Irving is an absolute steal; he's incredible. I saw an interview where he talked about Warrick Dunn, and I remember going to a Monday Night Football game — I think it was against Washington — and Dunn had a play where he ran down the sideline for a touchdown, I think to win the game. Don't quote me on the exact play, but it stood out because it was storming that night and lightning was crashing everywhere. It was a great game."

Waxler:

"In your closet right now, how many Buccaneers jerseys do you have?"

Carter:

"Too many. I still have an Alstott orange jersey. Alsott was incredible to watch when fullbacks were a big thing. I also have a John Lynch jersey and a lot of retro players. I need to get a Baker jersey because I think he embodies the spirit of the team right now. He's single-handedly leading this team to victories week after week. I just love his comeback story. He said recently you kind of have to hit rock bottom to know where you stand, and he got that extra chance in Tampa and took full advantage."

Waxler:

"Before we go, I had the chance to go to the Sphere when it first opened and saw U2. Mind-blowing. I saw the movie they show there, Postcard Earth. I can't imagine what it's like to perform there night after night."

Carter:

"First of all, I'm definitely grateful for the opportunity after all these years. I've been living in Las Vegas for nine years. Both my daughters were born here and my son was a baby when we moved here. I take my kids to sports and school when I'm home. I used to drive past that venue every day and see it, and I never thought we'd perform there. I knew we had a good show, but when the opportunity presented itself I was blown away and grateful. Now we're there and something magical is happening. Backstreet Boys represent a really good time — late 90s, early 2000s nostalgia where people can relive their youth and experience an incredible show. The Sphere is immersive and people come back once, twice or three times because there's so much to take in. Sometimes you choose different viewpoints from where you sit. After 33 years, to still be here and putting on a great show is amazing. People are enjoying it."

Waxler:

"Did you take your kids to see The Wizard of Oz at the Sphere?"

Carter:

"Not yet. That's definitely on the schedule. It's 10 minutes from where I live, so we'll go. The Sphere looks insane. Anybody who wants to see some of the best shows should check it out. There are many great shows across genres, and the immersive experiences there are worth seeing."



