No place like home for USF receiver Bryson Rodgers

TAMPA, Fla. — The USF football team just wrapped up the second week of spring practice, and one Bulls wide receiver found out that there really is no place like home.

Tampa-native and USF receiver Bryson Rodgers started his college career at Ohio State, where his position coach was current Bulls head coach Brian Hartline. When Hartline took the USF job this offseason, Rodgers took it as a sign.

"Ten miles away is Wiregrass Ranch High School, where this all started, where I was a Bull, to start. I’m a Bull to finish my college career," Rodgers said after Thursday's practice. "It’s been a wonderful opportunity, and I can’t thank [head coach Brian Hartline] enough. Giving me the opportunity to be here. Right around my family, and really just embrace this opportunity."

Tampa Bay 28 USF head coach Brian Hartline looks on during Thursday's spring practice.

Rodgers says the biggest impact Hartline has made on his football career is through his mental approach to the game.

"He’s changed my mindset as a man. Just in my regular, everyday life. How I treat people. How I talk to people. How I present myself," Bryce said. "He’s really just taken me from a kid from high school that had a lot of talent to a pro that’s looking to help others and be a leader."

USF Offensive Coordinator Tim Beck says he can tell Rodgers has what it takes to lead at a high level.

"He’s sharp. He gets it," Beck said frankly. "He understands what it takes to win. We feed him that. 'Hey, man. Get your group that way. Get your group to play at a standard that we’ve set offensively. The standard in that wide receiver room and on offense. Make sure you demand it of yourself, and you get those players to play that way, too."

Despite an entirely new-look roster, Rodgers says the goals at USF are the same ones he had at his previous school.

"My biggest focus is doing what I can on the field, statistically or not, to help us win," he explained. "That’s making a block. That’s making a big play on third down. Whatever it takes to win, that’s what I’m willing to do."

The Bulls' next on-field practice is Tuesday morning.



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Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.

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. Tampa Bay 28 Sports Anchor Kevin Lewis knows what happens on the field ties us together. From parents coaching kids to young athletes achieving life-long dreams, Kevin shares stories we can all celebrate. Reach out to him below.