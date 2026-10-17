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Rays vs. Guardians ALCS game postponed due to weather

Tampa Bay 28 tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf
Rays' Caminero struggling in ALCS
Rays vs. Guardians Game 4
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CLEVELAND, OH — Major League Baseball said the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians game will be postponed due to weather.

MLB moved the game to Sunday, Oct. 18, at 5 p.m., making it Game 5 of the series, with the Oct. 17 game played as Game 4.

Tampa Bay 28 sports anchors Kevin Lewis and Kyle Burger are in Cleveland for Game 4 of the series.

Rays vs. Guardians Game 4

The Rays trail in the series 1-2.

Rays vs. Guardians Game 4

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges

Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.

Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges

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