Rays vs. Guardians ALCS game postponed due to weather

CLEVELAND, OH — Major League Baseball said the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians game will be postponed due to weather.

MLB moved the game to Sunday, Oct. 18, at 5 p.m., making it Game 5 of the series, with the Oct. 17 game played as Game 4.

Tampa Bay 28 sports anchors Kevin Lewis and Kyle Burger are in Cleveland for Game 4 of the series.

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The Rays trail in the series 1-2.

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