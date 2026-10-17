Rays vs. Guardians ALCS game postponed due to weather

CLEVELAND, OH — Major League Baseball said the Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians game will be postponed due to weather.
MLB moved the game to Sunday, Oct. 18, at 5 p.m., making it Game 5 of the series, with the Oct. 17 game played as Game 4.
Tonight's game has been postponed.#GuardsBall | #StandGuard pic.twitter.com/KCM1Zg5H5o— Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 17, 2026
Tampa Bay 28 sports anchors Kevin Lewis and Kyle Burger are in Cleveland for Game 4 of the series.
The Rays trail in the series 1-2.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children left without food or power whose mother faces neglect charges
Jasmine Young, a mother of 5, opened her home to three neglected girls as their mother faces child neglect charges for leaving them without food, power or water.
Pasco County mom of 5 takes in 3 children whose mother faces neglect charges