President Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, has brought buzz to Pelican Golf Club

BELLEAIR, Fla. — A handful of the world’s top golfers will be teeing it up at the LPGA Tour event The ANNIKA at the Pelican Golf Club this week.

“I think any tournament wants buzz,” golfing legend and tournament host Annika Sorenstam said.

Maybe it’s the buzz of superstar Nelly Korda returning to defend her title, or it’s an even bigger name.

“One thing that’s different this year, I’ve never seen so many Secret Service people around here,” Sorenstam said.

That’s because Kai Trump, the granddaughter of President Donald Trump, is set to make her professional golf debut at 18 years old.

“It’s really cool to say that I’m playing my first LPGA Tour event and I’m only (a senior) in high school,” Trump said.

Trump was granted a sponsor invitation to play in The ANNIKA. Pelican Club owner Dan Boyle Jr. hopes the addition of Trump makes this one of the most-talked-about LPGA events in the tour’s 75-year history.

“She brought a lot of viewers through Instagram that normally don’t watch women’s golf, was the hopes,” Doyle, Jr. said. “We’re seeing it now on Instagram and social media. It’s created a buzz on top of the other great players we have here.”

“I want women’s golf to succeed,” Sorenstam added. “We can do this together or we can not. I choose the first one.”

Kai’s grandfather is an avid golfer. She said they played together frequently.

But will the President of the United States be at the Pelican for his granddaughter’s professional debut?

“He is not coming this weekend. He is running the world right now. He’s a little busy. To me he’s just a normal grandpa. Always has been,” she said. “My grandpa pretty much told me to go out there, have fun, don’t get nervous. And, I’ll try my best not to.”

Trump is a University of Miami golf commit, has a famous last name, and yet is still starstruck with her chance to compete with the world’s best.

“In the morning, yesterday, I saw Nelly on the range,” Trump said. “That was pretty cool. She was definitely up before me. It was cool seeing her. Honestly, all these players they’re all amazing. They’re all good at what they do. It’s cool to be inside the ropes with them and actually be on the range with them.”

“I don’t think any here is thinking she will be the one holding the trophy on Sunday,” Sorenstam added. “It’s about opportunities and memories and lessons learned.”

