Rays ace McClanahan ready for a fresh start in 2026

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — This year's spring training is extra special for Rays left hander Shane McClanahan.

The 28-year-old hasn't started a regular season game since July 2023, when injuries derailed what had been a promising career trajectory. McClanahan underwent Tommy John surgery and suffered subsequent nerve damage that forced him to sit out the entire 2024 and 2025 seasons.

"I missed this," McClanahan said with big smile. "First day, I was telling [pitcher Drew Rasmussen] it's crazy how much you miss this. Just the little things. The playing catch. Being around the guys. The working out and enjoying the game again."

The road back hasn't been easy for the guy who started the 2022 All-Star Game. McClanahan's nerve damage was so severe that he couldn't move his fingers properly for more than a month.

"To put it candidly, it sucked," McClanahan said before his first workout. "It was a long process. Still healing a little bit. Nerves are just… unfortunately they're just, nerves. They're weird. They take time. I'm glad to kinda turn that corner and have that end goal, that finish line in sight."

This experience has taught McClanahan not to take anything in life for granted.

"It's weird to try and grip a baseball and you can't really feel it," McClanahan said. "So I have really, really good appreciation for knowing where the ball's going. And I'm sure my catchers do, too [haha]."

Rays Manager Kevin Cash has watched McClanahan's determination throughout the recovery process. While Cash joked that his message to McClanahan was "hurry up," he recognized his ace's laser focus on returning to top form.

"He wanted to do everything he could to get out on the mound and contribute, compete," Cash said. "Because that's who he is. I think him having somewhat of a normal offseason, it's going to bode really, really well for him once he gets on the mound this year."

McClanahan's comeback journey has been marked by personal tragedy as well. Last month, he shared news of the loss of his father, James "Clancy" McClanahan, who continues to inspire him on his return to baseball.

"Told myself 'You can either sit here and be pissy, hate your life. Or, you can find the positive each day,'" McClanahan added. "It's kinda what my dad would want. And so, you know… gonna try and make him proud."