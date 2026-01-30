Stadium Series breakdown with ESPN's Emily Kaplan

TAMPA, Fla. — Sports reporter Kevin Lewis got the chance to talk about outdoor hockey with ESPN NHL reporter/insider Emily Kaplan. She's excited to cover the first-ever Stadium Series game held at Raymond James Stadium.

Kevin: "How excited are you to cover an outdoor game in Tampa?"

"I’m so excited, Kevin. This is always an event that I look forward to on the calendar. We’ve done a couple of them now at ESPN, and each one is a celebration of the market. Tampa Bay is one of my favorite hockey markets to come to. I’m just excited to celebrate everything Tampa Bay has to offer," said Kaplan.

Kevin: "How will things look for you during the actual game?"

"I’m rink-side, so I’m not allowed to move because I’m a distraction. So I literally have to sit there and stay warm in my little section. I was excited for this year in Tampa Bay. “Oh, I’m just gonna wear a light, leather jacket. Sure, it might get a little breezy.” I’m preparing like I did for the last two games. I’m bringing out the winter boots. We’re still celebrating what’s so unique about the market. It will just be more like hockey weather," said Kaplan.

Kevin: "Tampa Bay was in Nashville for the Stadium Series a couple of years ago. The energy seems a lot different in the outdoor games because players don't get to play them every year."

"No. And sometimes, players don’t get to play in one their entire career. There’s an 82-game schedule. A lot of times, for the guys, it can get monotonous. This is one that they absolutely circle because it feels different. It feels, to me, more like a Stanley Cup Playoff atmosphere. Where there’s so much more media. There’s so much more attention," said Kaplan.

Kevin: " The Winter Classic was in Miami. Now you have the Stadium Series in Tampa. What does that say about the growth of hockey in Florida?"

"If we have recency bias, the Florida Panthers are the toast of the NHL as the model franchise. This is what winning looks like. But for so many years, the Florida Panthers were just trying to keep up with the Tampa Bay Lightning, because they really set that standard. And over the last decade Florida has become the epicenter of winning hockey. But every time you go to either Tampa Bay or Florida, you know it’s going to be a good environment... I know that they worked hard to do it because they wanted to show the rest of the country what these places look like as hockey markets. Again, it’s not just beaches. It’s not just sunshine. There’s more to it. That’s the reason why these guys are so successful," said Kaplan.

The Stadium Series game starts at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Here's everything you need to know.



